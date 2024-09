HOBOKEN, N.J. — Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has signed a 30,000-square-foot office lease in Hoboken. The affiliate of the Japanese lender is taking space on the ninth floor of Building 1 at Waterfront Corporate Center, a 1.5 million-square-foot complex owned by New York City-based SJP Properties. Harrison Russell of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.