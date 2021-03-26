Summerfield Commercial Arranges $20.5M Sale of Maryhill Apartments in East Wenatchee, Washington

Maryhill Apartments in East Wenatchee, Wash., features 96 two- and three-bedroom apartments.

EAST WENATCHEE, WASH. — Summerfield Commercial has arranged the sale of Maryhill Apartments, a multifamily property at 2272 S. Nevada Court in East Wenatchee, which is located along the Columbia River in the central part of the state. Maryhill Plaza Apartments LLC sold the asset to 11 Capital LLC for $20.5 million, or $213,542 per unit.

Completed earlier this year, Maryhill Apartments features 96 residential units in a mix of 72 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom layouts, with an average unit size of 1,128 square feet. Units include open floor plans, in-unit washers/dryers and private patios/balconies, with select units offering mountain views. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, barbecue area, sports court and 182 parking stalls.

Ryan Kidwell and Robert Parmar of Summerfield Commercial handled the transaction.