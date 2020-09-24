Summerfield Commercial Negotiates $12.9M Sale of Park Center Apartments in Centralia, Washington

Park Center Apartments in Centralia, Wash., features 84 units, a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center and covered parking.

CENTRALIA, WASH. — Summerfield Commercial has arranged the sale of Park Center Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3007 Borst Ave. in Centralia. Park Center Apartments LLC and Park Center Apartments II LLC, the original developers of the property, sold the asset to Park Center Centralia LLC for $12.9 million, or $154,583 per unit.

Originally built in 2000, the 84-unit Park Center Apartments features 28 one-bedroom units and 56 two-bedroom apartments. Units offer open floor plans, in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets in select units and a private patios/balconies with attached storage locker. Common amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub, fitness center and covered parking.

Ryan Kidwell and Robert Parmar of Summerfield Commercial brokered the transaction.