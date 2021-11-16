SummerHill Apartment Communities Sells Theo Pasadena in California for $67M

Located in Pasadena, Calif., Theo Pasadena features 105 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and co-working space.

PASADENA, CALIF. — SummerHill Apartment Communities has completed the disposition of Theo Pasadena, a multifamily property in Pasadena. Waterford Property Co. acquired the asset for $67 million, or $638,095 per unit.

Built in 2020, Theo Pasadena features 105 apartments, a central courtyard with a swimming pool, fitness center, cyber lounge, co-working space, and a rooftop dog park. Apartments offer oversized, dual-pane windows, UBS charging outlets and private balconies or patios.

Kevin Green, Greg Harris and Joseph Grabiec of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.