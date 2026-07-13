Monday, July 13, 2026
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11-El-Camino-Real-San-Carlos-CA
SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — SummerHill Apartment Communities, with architect KTGY, has broken ground for 11 El Camino Real, an apartment community situated on 2.2 acres in San Carlos, 23 miles south of San Francisco. Completion is slated for 2028. SummerHill is a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap and is based in Palo Alto, Calif.KTGY and SummerHill Apartment Communities have begun construction of 11 El Camino Real in San Carlos, Calif. The 251-unit development includes 38 affordable units. (Image courtesy of KTGY)
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

SummerHill Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Multifamily Property in San Carlos, California

by Amy Works

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — SummerHill Apartment Communities has broken ground on 11 El Camino Real, a 251-unit multifamily community situated on 2.2 acres in San Carlos, located about 23 miles south of San Francisco. Completion is slated for 2028. SummerHill is a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap and is based in Palo Alto, Calif.

Designed by KTGY, the project will feature studio through three-bedroom floor plans, and 38 affordable units will be reserved for a variety of income levels. Community amenities will include a pool, hot tub, landscaped courtyards, clubroom, fitness center, leasing office, resident lounge, bike room and mail room. The community is within about 1 mile of two Caltrain stations with commuter service throughout the Bay Area.

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