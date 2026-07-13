SummerHill Breaks Ground on 251-Unit Multifamily Property in San Carlos, California

SAN CARLOS, CALIF. — SummerHill Apartment Communities has broken ground on 11 El Camino Real, a 251-unit multifamily community situated on 2.2 acres in San Carlos, located about 23 miles south of San Francisco. Completion is slated for 2028. SummerHill is a subsidiary of Marcus & Millichap and is based in Palo Alto, Calif.

Designed by KTGY, the project will feature studio through three-bedroom floor plans, and 38 affordable units will be reserved for a variety of income levels. Community amenities will include a pool, hot tub, landscaped courtyards, clubroom, fitness center, leasing office, resident lounge, bike room and mail room. The community is within about 1 mile of two Caltrain stations with commuter service throughout the Bay Area.