Summit Capital, Rockefeller Group to Develop 250-Unit Multifamily Property in Denver

Located at 1158 Delaware St. in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood, the multifamily community will feature 250 apartments and 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

DENVER — A joint venture between Summit Capital Venture Group and Rockefeller Group has purchased a land parcel at 1158 Delaware St. in Denver’s Golden Triangle neighborhood for the development of an apartment community.

Slated to break ground in April 2022, the property is scheduled for completion in early 2024. The community will feature 250 apartments, 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 2,000-square-foot fitness center and pool lounge, and a 4,200-square-foot terrace with a pool and spa on the fifth floor. Additionally, the property’s 13th floor will feature a 1,250-square-foot sky deck and an 850-square-foot sky lounge and co-working space.