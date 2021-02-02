Summit Communities Acquires Boulder Crossroads Multifamily Community in Denver for $55.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver features 322 apartments.

DENVER — Summit Communities has purchased Boulder Crossroads Apartments, a multifamily property in Denver, for $55.5 million, or $172,360 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1970 at 7500 Dakin St., Boulder Crossroads offers 322 apartments. The buyer plans to execute a strategic value-add renovation program at the property, which was lightly renovated prior to sale.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers International represented the seller and procured the buyer.