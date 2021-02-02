REBusinessOnline

Summit Communities Acquires Boulder Crossroads Multifamily Community in Denver for $55.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Boulder-Crossroads-Apts-Denver-CO

Boulder Crossroads Apartments in Denver features 322 apartments.

DENVER — Summit Communities has purchased Boulder Crossroads Apartments, a multifamily property in Denver, for $55.5 million, or $172,360 per unit. The name of the seller was not released.

Built in 1970 at 7500 Dakin St., Boulder Crossroads offers 322 apartments. The buyer plans to execute a strategic value-add renovation program at the property, which was lightly renovated prior to sale.

Bill Morkes and Craig Stack of Colliers International represented the seller and procured the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  