Summit Consulting to Develop 135,000 SF Headquarters in Lakeland, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

LAKELAND, FLA. — Summit Consulting LLC will develop its planned 135,000-square-foot office headquarters in downtown Lakeland. The company closed on the land sale at 117 Massachusetts Ave. on Tuesday, March 3 and plans to begin construction later this month. Summit expects to deliver the new building in fall 2021. The property backs up to the shore of Lake Mirror. Summit, which was founded in Lakeland in the late 1970s, has approximately 750 employees, nearly 500 of whom will be located in the new facility. The company specializes in providing workers’ compensation insurance coverage in the Southeast.