Summit Contracting Breaks Ground on 117-Unit Apartment Development in Jacksonville

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Lofts at Murray Hill will include a fitness center, club room, resident lounge and a dog walk area.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Summit Contracting Group has broken ground on Lofts at Murray Hill, a 117-unit apartment complex in Jacksonville’s Murray Hill neighborhood. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, club room, resident lounge and a dog walk area. The four-story community will also offer 11,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Designed by Group 4 Design Inc., Lofts at Murray Hill is located at 840 Edgewood Ave. S., five miles southwest of downtown Jacksonville. The developer, The Vestcor Cos., expects to deliver the property in fall 2021. The mixed-income property will offer units at market rate, and for workforce and affordable housing.