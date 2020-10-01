REBusinessOnline

Summit Contracting Breaks Ground on 163-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Central Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

Siena Pointe will be a four-story, wood-frame seniors housing community on a seven-acre site in Davenport, Fla.

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Summit Contracting Group has broken ground on Siena Pointe, a seniors housing community in Davenport. Siena Pointe will be a four-story, wood-frame building situated on a seven-acre site. The property will feature 163 units of seniors housing in a 194,127-square-foot building. The community will be situated near Interstate 4 and U.S. Route 27, 33 miles southwest of downtown Orlando. Construction is slated for completion in fall 2021. The developer is Eastwind Development LLC, and the architect is Forum Architecture & Interior Design Inc.

