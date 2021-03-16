Summit Contracting Breaks Ground on 230-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Brandon, Florida

Landon Preserve will be a pet-friendly community featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.

BRANDON, FLA. — Summit Contracting Group, a multifamily general contractor, has broken ground on Landon Preserve, an affordable housing community located on Pauls Drive in Brandon, a Tampa suburb east of Interstate 75.

Landon Preserve will be a pet-friendly community featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The construction will include 230 units in seven three-story buildings, and a total square footage of 255,960. Community amenities will include a clubhouse with fitness center, swimming pool, mail kiosk, maintenance building and a dog park.

Construction is planned to be complete in summer 2022. The developer is Vestcor and the architect is Group 4 Design Inc.