Summit Contracting Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Apartment Community in Palmetto, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Trevesta Place

Trevesta Place Apartments will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 770 to 1,248 square feet.

PALMETTO, FLA. — Summit Contracting Group has broken ground on Trevesta Place, a 256-unit apartment community located within the master-planned Trevesta Community in Palmetto. The project team includes Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC as the developer, Group 4 Architectural Services LLC as the architect and Morris Engineering and Consulting LLC as the civil engineer.

Construction is now underway with the first units available for lease in January 2023. The project will be fully completed in the summer of 2023.

Trevesta Place Apartments will include one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging in size from 770 to 1,248 square feet. All units will be fashioned with modern finishes like granite countertops, tile backsplashes, washer and dryer and plenty of closet space. Community amenities will include a central clubhouse with fitness center and lounge areas, swimming pool, garages and a dog walk park.

