Summit Contracting Breaks Ground on Multifamily Community in Upstate South Carolina

Planned amenities at Novo Mauldin include a clubhouse, fitness center and a pool.

MAULDIN, S.C. — Summit Contracting Group has broken ground on Novo Mauldin, a planned 330-unit multifamily community in Mauldin. The property is situated on Main Street, 10 miles south of Greenville. Planned amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and a pool. The complex will comprise 11 three-story buildings and nine private, five-bay garage buildings. Construction is scheduled to be complete in November 2021. Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners is developing Novo Mauldin, and Jacksonville-based Group 4 Design Inc. is the project’s architect.