REBusinessOnline

Summit Contracting Breaks Ground on Multifamily Community in Upstate South Carolina

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Planned amenities at Novo Mauldin include a clubhouse, fitness center and a pool.

MAULDIN, S.C. — Summit Contracting Group has broken ground on Novo Mauldin, a planned 330-unit multifamily community in Mauldin. The property is situated on Main Street, 10 miles south of Greenville. Planned amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and a pool. The complex will comprise 11 three-story buildings and nine private, five-bay garage buildings. Construction is scheduled to be complete in November 2021. Atlanta-based Shelton McNally Real Estate Partners is developing Novo Mauldin, and Jacksonville-based Group 4 Design Inc. is the project’s architect.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business