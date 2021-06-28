Summit Contracting Group Breaks Ground on Mason Port St. Lucie Apartments in Southeast Florida

The Mason Port St. Lucie is a 252-unit multifamily development located along South US Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

PORT ST LUCIE, FLA. — Summit Contracting Group has broken ground on The Mason Port St. Lucie, a 252-unit multifamily development located along South US Highway 1 in Port St. Lucie.

The Mason Port St. Lucie will feature seven, three-story buildings totaling 301,039 square feet. The market-rate property will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, as well as amenities that include a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, swimming pool and detached garages.

Construction is planned to be complete in early 2023. A Waypoint Residential LLC subsidiary is the developer, and Group 4 Architectural Services LLC is the architect. Summit Contracting Group is a Jacksonville-based multifamily general contractor firm.