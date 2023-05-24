Summit Delivers 248,000 SF Industrial Facility in Wellford, South Carolina

WELLFORD, S.C. — Summit Real Estate Group has delivered Gateway 29, a 248,000-square-foot spec industrial building located at 370 Old Spartanburg Highway in Wellford. The Upstate South Carolina building is ready for occupancy and can accommodate users from 65,000 square feet up to the full 248,000 square feet. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 48 dock doors and two drive-ins, an ESFR sprinkler system 2,500 square feet of office space and 44 trailer and 145 vehicle parking spaces. Kacie Jackson, Brian Young and Elliott Fayssoux of Cushman & Wakefield are overseeing leasing at the facility, and Lori Suchanek, also with Cushman & Wakefield, is leading the property management assignment.