Summit Design + Build Begins Phase III of Interior Renovations for The Bloc Nonprofit in Chicago

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has begun Phase III of interior renovations for The Bloc, a nonprofit in Chicago. The Bloc is a boxing club that also provides training, tutoring and mentorship to guide youth toward academic, social and athletic achievements. Summit has completed two phases of renovations, including major upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems, a full kitchen remodel and other finishes of the space. The third phase includes flooring upgrades, electrical repairs and the reconfiguration of restroom plumbing, fixtures and layouts. Future Film is the architect.