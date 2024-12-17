Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The clubhouse will undergo extensive renovations. Completion is slated for late summer 2025.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwest

Summit Design + Build Begins Renovations at Glen Oak Country Club in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

GLEN ELLYN, ILL. — Summit Design + Build has begun renovations on the historic clubhouse at the Glen Oak Country Club in the western Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. Established in 1911, the private club features an 18-hole golf course, a two-story sports complex, multiple dining areas, a skeet and trap shooting lodge and a swimming pool. The two-story, 45,597-square-foot clubhouse will undergo a complex remodel, including renovations of the dining areas, kitchen, offices, restrooms, the addition of new indoor/outdoor dining areas, a new indoor/outdoor bar and a lobby addition with a new grand staircase and elevator, as well as exterior improvements. Chipman Design Architecture Inc. is the project architect, and CBRE is the owner’s representative. Completion is slated for late summer 2025.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.5M Sale of Affordable...

Urban Innovations Completes 15,000 SF Office Build-out for...

Altman Living Delivers 230-Unit Altis Grand Lake Willis...

Woda Cooper, Partners Break Ground on 76-Unit Affordable...

Shipley Do-Nuts, Sweet Paris to Open Flagship Restaurants...

Partnership to Develop $200M Water-Themed Mixed-Use Project in...

Pointe Vista, Hard Rock Unveil Plans for Hospitality...

Balcones Recycling to Open 134,905 SF Materials Recovery...

Denholtz Properties Completes 100,771 SF Industrial Flex Project...