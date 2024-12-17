Summit Design + Build Begins Renovations at Glen Oak Country Club in Suburban Chicago

GLEN ELLYN, ILL. — Summit Design + Build has begun renovations on the historic clubhouse at the Glen Oak Country Club in the western Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn. Established in 1911, the private club features an 18-hole golf course, a two-story sports complex, multiple dining areas, a skeet and trap shooting lodge and a swimming pool. The two-story, 45,597-square-foot clubhouse will undergo a complex remodel, including renovations of the dining areas, kitchen, offices, restrooms, the addition of new indoor/outdoor dining areas, a new indoor/outdoor bar and a lobby addition with a new grand staircase and elevator, as well as exterior improvements. Chipman Design Architecture Inc. is the project architect, and CBRE is the owner’s representative. Completion is slated for late summer 2025.