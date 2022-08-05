REBusinessOnline

Summit Design + Build Breaks Ground on 42,000 SF Expansion to Eli’s Cheesecake Facility in Chicago

The expansion will bring the property’s size to 104,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has broken ground on a 42,000-square-foot addition to the Eli’s Cheesecake facility in Chicago. The industrial building currently spans 62,000 square feet. The addition marks the first expansion to the property since it was built in 1995. The expansion will include interior spaces for general bakery use, storage, bakery processing and a new mezzanine level. Michael Aragona is the project architect.

