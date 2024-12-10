Tuesday, December 10, 2024
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Summit Design + Build Breaks Ground on 84-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Lincoln Park

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has broken ground on 537 W. Drummond, a seven-story apartment building with 84 market-rate units in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. The 80-foot-tall development will feature a fitness room, conference and coworking spaces, 84 bike parking spaces and 52 car parking spaces. The project site is the historic Covent Theater, which was situated behind the Covent Hotel. Moyer Properties is the developer, ParkFowler Plus is the architect, Catapult Real Estate Solutions is the owner’s representative, Cross Street is the broker and Principal Asset Management provided construction financing. A timeline for completion was not provided.

