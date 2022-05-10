Summit Design + Build Breaks Ground on New Multifamily Project Near Charlotte

Stadium Lofts South will overlook the baseball stadium of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Minor League Baseball team and Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Chicago-based general contractor Summit Design + Build has kicked off construction on Stadium Lofts South, a 69,000-square-foot multifamily project in the Charlotte suburb of Kannapolis. Once complete, the project will overlook the baseball stadium of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a Minor League Baseball team and Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The seven-story building will have two floors of retail/office space and five floors of apartments totaling 43 units. The building will feature a lobby, fitness center, club room, balconies and a parking garage. The project is expected to wrap up in spring 2023. The project team includes developer Lansing Melbourne Group and architect Built Form. Stadium Lofts South marks the first construction project for Summit Design + Build in North Carolina.