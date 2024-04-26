Friday, April 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Tapestry Station rises five stories at 740 W. Main St.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Summit Design + Build Completes 120-Unit Tapestry Station Luxury Apartment Complex in Evanston, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

EVANSTON, ILL. — Summit Design + Build has completed construction of Tapestry Station, a 120-unit luxury apartment complex located at 740 W. Main St. in Evanston. The five-story property features ground-floor commercial space. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, heated parking and coworking space. Located on the site of the former Vogue Fabrics, Tapestry Station is situated next to a Metra Line station. City Pads and Catapult Real Estate Group served as the project developers and Built From was the architect. According to the property website, a grand opening special puts monthly rents starting at $1,495.

You may also like

BWE Provides $14.5M Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing...

Whole Foods Market to Expand Store at River...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 106,120 SF Industrial Lease...

Skyline Construction Signs 9,630 SF Office Lease at...

Wespac Construction Breaks Ground on XNRGY Climate Systems’...

Echo Real Estate Capital, LGE Complete 676,176 SF...

Northcap Commercial Negotiates $7M Sale of Sierra Park...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers Sale of 24-Unit...

Wilks Development, Frisco EDC Unveil Plans for 242-Acre...