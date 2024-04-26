Summit Design + Build Completes 120-Unit Tapestry Station Luxury Apartment Complex in Evanston, Illinois

EVANSTON, ILL. — Summit Design + Build has completed construction of Tapestry Station, a 120-unit luxury apartment complex located at 740 W. Main St. in Evanston. The five-story property features ground-floor commercial space. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, heated parking and coworking space. Located on the site of the former Vogue Fabrics, Tapestry Station is situated next to a Metra Line station. City Pads and Catapult Real Estate Group served as the project developers and Built From was the architect. According to the property website, a grand opening special puts monthly rents starting at $1,495.