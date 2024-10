LIBERTYVILLE, ILL. — Summit Design + Build has completed Farm Foundation’s Innovation and Education Center in the Chicago suburb of Libertyville. The 14-acre project is situated on the Casey family farm. The development includes a 4,000-square-foot educational barn with a media room, demonstration kitchen and office space. Farm Foundation will offer various educational programs on agriculture and food systems. Kahler Slater served as the project architect, and JLL was the property manager.