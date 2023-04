CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has completed the adaptive reuse of a five-story industrial building in Chicago’s West Loop into a boutique, extended-stay hotel. Located at 1436 Randolph St., the property features 49 apartment-style rooms. All the rooms are fully equipped with kitchens and in-suite laundry. Guests have access to a fitness center and the ground floor contains both retail and restaurant space. Marquette Cos. was the developer and Brininstool + Lynch served as architect.