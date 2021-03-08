Summit Design + Build Completes Adaptive Reuse of Former Sears Store in Chicago into Apartments
CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has completed the adaptive reuse of a former Sears department store in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The Sears store opened in 1925 and permanently closed in 2016. Summit transformed the property into 59 apartment units with first-floor commercial space. DeVry University occupies 90 percent of the available commercial space. Floor plans range from one- to three-bedroom units. CA Ventures and Springbank Capital Advisors served as developers. Gillespie Design Group was the project architect.
