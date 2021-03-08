Summit Design + Build Completes Adaptive Reuse of Former Sears Store in Chicago into Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The former department store, which opened in 1925, has been transformed into apartments and retail space.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has completed the adaptive reuse of a former Sears department store in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood. The Sears store opened in 1925 and permanently closed in 2016. Summit transformed the property into 59 apartment units with first-floor commercial space. DeVry University occupies 90 percent of the available commercial space. Floor plans range from one- to three-bedroom units. CA Ventures and Springbank Capital Advisors served as developers. Gillespie Design Group was the project architect.