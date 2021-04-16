Summit Design + Build Completes Construction of SpringHill Suites Hotel in Chicago’s Chinatown

The 148-room hotel is situated atop an existing parking garage and retail center.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build LLC has completed construction of a 148-room SpringHill Suites hotel in Chicago’s Chinatown neighborhood. Summit constructed the four-story, 80,000-square-foot property on top of an existing two-story parking garage and retail center. The project includes a first-floor lobby, reception, gym, breakfast room and meeting room. SpringHill Suites is under the Marriott International umbrella. The project team included T2 Mechanical and Vari Architects.