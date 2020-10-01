REBusinessOnline

Summit Design + Build Completes Conversion of Office Building into Apartments in Chicago’s Gold Coast

The Clark now rises nine stories with 98 units.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has completed The Clark in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. The project involved the conversion of a four-story office and retail building into 98 luxury apartments. The building, located at 1201 N. Clark St., also received a vertical addition comprising five more stories. Floor plans range from studios to two-bedroom units. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, fitness center, business center, bike room, dog run and first-floor lobby with a café. Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture served as architect. Monthly rents start at $1,710. Residents can currently receive up to three months of free rent.

