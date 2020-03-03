REBusinessOnline

Summit Design + Build Completes Renovation of 25,000 SF Office Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The building, 444 N. Orleans, now rises five stories.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build LLC has completed the renovation of an office building located at 444 N. Orleans in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Formerly 21,000 square feet and four stories, the building has been expanded to 25,000 square feet and five stories. In addition to the vertical addition, the project included an interior renovation with new bathrooms, windows, first-floor retail space and a new, relocated elevator. The Lelyn Group served as developer and von Weise Associates provided architectural services.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
2020 InterFace Active Adult