Summit Design + Build Completes Renovation of 25,000 SF Office Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The building, 444 N. Orleans, now rises five stories.

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build LLC has completed the renovation of an office building located at 444 N. Orleans in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Formerly 21,000 square feet and four stories, the building has been expanded to 25,000 square feet and five stories. In addition to the vertical addition, the project included an interior renovation with new bathrooms, windows, first-floor retail space and a new, relocated elevator. The Lelyn Group served as developer and von Weise Associates provided architectural services.