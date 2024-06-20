Summit Design + Build Completes Two Burdeen’s Jewelry Locations in Chicago’s Gold Coast

CHICAGO — Summit Design + Build has completed an adaptive reuse project for Burdeen’s Jewelry at 120 E. Oak St. in Chicago’s Gold Coast as well as interior renovations to the existing Burdeen’s Jewelry store at 11 E. Walton St. at the base of the Waldorf Astoria.

The 120 E. Oak St. project consisted of the interior build-out for Burdeen’s as well as two luxury flagship stores situated on either side. The two-story luxury jewelry store totals more than 10,000 square feet and shares an outer structure with Panerai and IWC. Project highlights include a watchmaking studio, transparent glass floor and large skylight. The location marks Burdeen’s fourth in the Chicago area. Hirsch MPG served as the architect.

The renovated space at 11 E. Walton St. features individual luxury brand spaces for Jaeger-LeCoultre, Roger Dubuis and Piaget. Dunne Kozlowski was the architect.