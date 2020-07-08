REBusinessOnline

Summit Design + Build Converts Warehouse into Manufacturing Facility for EJ Basler in Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The 33,000-square-foot facility features a glass façade.

SCHILLER PARK, ILL. — Summit Design + Build has completed the conversion of an industrial warehouse into a 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for EJ Basler Co. in Schiller Park. EJ Basler is a manufacturer of precision machined parts and components. The building sits next to the company’s campus. Summit oversaw the partial demolition of the building and installed a new glass façade and sunlight paneling. Amstadter Architects was the project architect.

