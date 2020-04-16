Summit Expedited Logistics Expands Chicago Office Lease to 15,844 SF

CHICAGO — Summit Expedited Logistics has renewed and expanded its office lease at 55 W. Monroe St. in Chicago. The full-service transportation provider has signed a long-term lease extension and will expand its office on the 35th floor of the 40-story office tower. The expansion provides Summit the space to accommodate its growing sales team, nearly tripling its footprint from 6,378 to 15,844 square feet. Matthew Wright of Bradford Allen represented Summit in the lease transaction. Andrea Saewitz and Matt Lerner of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.