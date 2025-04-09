Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Summit HC Real Estate Buys 2,250 SF Retail Building in Aurora, Colorado

by Amy Works

AURORA, COLO. — Summit HC Real Estate LLC has acquired a standalone retail building at 390 S. Dayton St. in Aurora from Elianna LLC for $1.2 million, or $542.22 per square foot. The buyer plans to operate its home healthcare business, Summit Home Care, at the 2,250-square-foot building, which features 26 reserved surface parking spaces and prominent signage. Manijeh Saeidi of Brokers Guild Real Estate represented the buyer, while John Propp of John Prop Commercial Group represented the seller in the deal.

