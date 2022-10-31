Summit Health Opens 100,000 SF Medial Office Building in Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, N.J. — Summit Health has opened a 100,000-square-foot medical office building at 1255 Broad St. in the Northern New Jersey community of Clifton. Among the specialty practices housed within the facility are primary care, family medicine, dermatology, orthopedics, urology, breast care, imaging and lab services and comprehensive cancer care. Gensler designed the facility, which also features 118 exam rooms and an urgent care clinic operated by CityMD.