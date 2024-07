GREENWICH, CONN. — Summit Health has signed a 19,853-square-foot lease renewal and expansion in Greenwich. The healthcare provider will retain its existing 14,243 square feet of space at the building at 644 W. Putnam Ave. and take another 5,610 square feet on the second floor. Kevin McCarthy of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Tim Rorick of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Simone Development Cos. and Fareri Associates.