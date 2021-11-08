Summit Hotel Properties Enters into Agreement to Buy NewcrestImage Portfolio for $822M

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN), an Austin-based hospitality REIT, has entered into an agreement to purchase a portfolio of 27 hotels totaling 3,709 rooms from Dallas-based developer NewcrestImage. The price tag of $822 million comprises $776.5 million for the hotels, or $209,000 per room, as well as $24.8 million for two parking structures and $20.7 million for various financial incentives.

Three of the hotels are located in Louisiana, and three are located in Oklahoma with the remainder in various Texas markets. The portfolio includes properties that are operated under brands such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Residence Inn by Marriott and Canopy by Hilton, among others. More than 70 percent of the rooms were developed in 2015 or later.

Bank of America and Wells Fargo have provided $410 million in acquisition financing to Summit Hotel Properties. The deal is expected to close in late in the fourth quarter of this year or in early 2022.