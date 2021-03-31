Summit Pointe Realty Breaks Ground on $68M Mosaic Apartments in Hampton Roads Region

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Mosaic is the multifamily component of Phase II of Summit Pointe, a $330 million mixed-use development situated on 69 acres along Volvo Parkway.

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Summit Pointe Realty LLC has broken ground on Mosaic, a mixed-use multifamily community in the Hampton Roads town of Chesapeake. The $68 million project will include 507,495 square feet of apartments, restaurants, shops and a public parking garage. The six-story apartment community will offer 270 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with full balconies. Eight residences are designed as two-story lofts with street-level access. Community amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center, concierge services, swimming pool, lap pool with infinity edge, cabanas, firepits, dog walk and a dog-wash station.

Mosaic property will also have more than 30,000 square feet of street-level retail and restaurant spaces. An imbedded 515-car public parking garage comprising 185,000 square feet will also be developed as part of Mosaic. Construction will commence April 1, and delivery of the first residential and commercial spaces is anticipated in summer 2022.

Mosaic is the multifamily component of Phase II of Summit Pointe, a $330 million mixed-use development situated on 69 acres along Volvo Parkway. When complete, Summit Pointe will include more than 1 million square feet of office space, up to 500,000 square feet of retail space, approximately 250,000 square feet of hospitality and conference space and 1,400-plus residences.

Development of Summit Pointe is underway in three phases, with Phase I completed and Phase II at the midpoint of its development. Completion and occupancy of Helix, the first apartment building with 133 residences, was finished last summer. 555 Belaire, a six-story, 150,000-square-foot office building, was completed earlier this year and is ready for occupancy. Wasserhund Brewing Co. will open at Summit Pointe this summer, and First Watch has announced plans for a freestanding restaurant that will open in 2022. The Dollar Tree Store Support Center opened at Summit Pointe in October 2018, housing more than 2,000 associates.