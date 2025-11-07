Friday, November 7, 2025
444-Madison-Avenue-Manhattan
Current availabilities at 444 Madison Ave. in Manhattan include boutique full floors in the mid-rise and tower, as well as a potential block of approximately 130,000 square feet.
Summit Properties Buys 500,000 SF Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Summit Properties has purchased 444 Madison Avenue, a 500,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. The 42-story building occupies an entire blockfront between East 49th and 50th streets and offers amenities such as a tenant lounge, café, conference center and two landscaped terraces. Tenants include law firm Schwartz, Sladkus, Reich, Greenberg, Atlas, as well as The Doris Duke Foundation, EOS Hospitality and financial services firm Capital Dynamics. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Summit Properties has tapped JLL as the new leasing agent.

