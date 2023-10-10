Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Phase I of US-1 North Commerce Center, which will comprise two facilities, is expected to be delivered in first-quarter 2024.
Summit Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on $164M Industrial Park in Youngsville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Summit Real Estate Group has broken ground on US-1 North Commerce Center, a $164 million industrial park underway in Youngsville, about 25 miles north of Raleigh. The St. Louis-based developer is planning to build the nearly 1.4 million-square-foot campus in three phases. Situated off U.S. Highway 1 along Long Mill Road, US-1 North Commerce Center will span five multi-tenant warehouse buildings upon full build-out. Phase I, which will comprise two facilities, is expected to be delivered in first-quarter 2024. Summit Real Estate Group purchased the 106-acre site in fourth-quarter 2022 on behalf of its Arrowrock US Industrial Fund IV. Foundry Commercial is marketing US-1 North Commerce Center for lease.

