SummitTX Capital Signs 17,778 SF Office Lease in Manhattan’s Plaza District

NEW YORK CITY — Texas-based hedge fund operator SummitTX Capital has signed a 17,778-square-foot office lease in Manhattan’s Plaza District. The lease term is 11 years, and the space spans the entire 19th floor of the 22-story, 380,000-square-foot building at 560 Lexington Ave. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Peter Turchin, Brett Shannon, Eric Deutsch, Jacob Rosenthal and Lauren Le of CBRE, along with internal agent Kevin Daly, represented the landlord, Rudin.