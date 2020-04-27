Sun Holdings Group Acquires 330-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based Sun Holdings Group has acquired Tradehouse at Bulverde Marketplace, a 330-unit apartment community located within the 104-acre Bulverde Marketplace mixed-use development in north central San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool with outdoor kitchens, a fitness center, billiards room and a social lounge. The seller was not disclosed. Cutt Abelson of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the transaction.