Sun Holdings Group Acquires 330-Unit Apartment Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Tradehouse at Bulverde Marketplace in San Antonio totals 330 units. The property was built in 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based Sun Holdings Group has acquired Tradehouse at Bulverde Marketplace, a 330-unit apartment community located within the 104-acre Bulverde Marketplace mixed-use development in north central San Antonio. Built in 2018, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with dark wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Amenities include a pool with outdoor kitchens, a fitness center, billiards room and a social lounge. The seller was not disclosed. Cutt Abelson of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of Freddie Mac acquisition financing for the transaction.

