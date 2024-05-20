Sun State Builders Completes 122,780 SF Gateway Quads Industrial Center in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Tempe-based Sun State Builders, on behalf of Greenwood and McKenzie Real Estate Investments, has completed Gateway Quads, a $17 million, 122,780-square-foot industrial center in Mesa.

Situated on 10 acres on East Germann Road and South 18th Street, Gateway Quads features four 30,6800-square-foot industrial and retail buildings, which are divisible to 7,600 square feet. The buildings offer 24-foot ceilings and multiple truck loading areas.

Winston Architects worked on the project, with construction beginning in August 2023.