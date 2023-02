Sun Valley Hotels Buys 108-Key La Quinta Inn & Suites in Peoria, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Western

La Quinta Inn & Suites in Peoria, Ariz., features 108 guest rooms, a heated outdoor pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi. (Photo courtesy of CoStar)

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Toronto-based Sun Valley Hotels LLC has acquired La Quinta Inn & Suites at 16321 N. 83rd Ave. in Peoria. The name of the seller and acquisition price were not released.

The hotel features 108 guest rooms, a heated outdoor pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi.

Bill Murney of Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.