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Miramar-Cove-Rendering
Upon completion, Miramar Cove will include 2,874 contemporary-style homes; 400,000 square feet of retail space; 125,000 square feet of office space; and a 185-room hotel.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseSoutheast

Sunbeam, Stiles Begin Construction on $1B Waterfront Mixed-Use Development in Broward County

by Abby Cox

MIRAMAR, FLA. — Private real estate development and management company Sunbeam and Fort Lauderdale-based developer Stiles have broken ground on Miramar Cove, a $1 billion, waterfront mixed-use development in Miramar, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. Miramar Cove is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2028.

At full build-out, Miramar Cove will deliver 2,874 contemporary-style homes; 400,000 square feet of retail space with a 35,000-square-foot grocer; 125,000 square feet of office space; and a 185-room hotel. A 5.5-acre water basin will serve as the heart of the property, along with dining, entertainment and gathering spaces that will be programmed for daily and evening activation. The development will also include a public entertainment district and a beach club exclusive for Miramar Cove residents. In addition, Miramar Cove will offer five miles of walking paths connecting the entire site, complemented by Founders Park’s 10-acre green space and The Estuary’s 25 acres of natural trails.

The 125-acre property sits adjacent to Sunbeam’s Miramar Park of Commerce, a 5 million-square-foot corporate campus.

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