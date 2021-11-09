Sunbelt Investment Buys Largest Home Depot Location on West Coast in Anaheim Hills

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Situated on 18 acres in Anaheim Hills, Calif., the 205,000-square-foot The Home Depot is the largest location on the West coast.

ANAHEIM HILLS, CALIF. — San Diego-based Sunbelt Investment Holdings has purchased a Home Depot Superstore in Anaheim Hills for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

The 205,000-square-foot flagship store is situated on 18 acres along the north side of Interstate 91. The property is the largest Home Depot on the West Coast and the second largest in the nation, according to the buyer.

Sunbelt Investment now owns 18 shopping centers in Southern California and three in Arizona, representing approximately 4 million square feet of Class A retail space. The company also owns Home Depot locations at Genesse Plaza and on Sports Arena Boulevard in San Diego and a store in San Bernardino.