Sanctuair-Deer-Valley-Phoenix-AZ
Located in Phoenix, Sanctuair Deer Valley will feature 363 apartments, a pool with spa and cold-plunge, fitness center, pickleball courts, hammock garden and meditation room.
Sunbelt Investment Holdings to Develop 363-Unit Multifamily Community in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Sunbelt Investment Holdings (SIHI) has commenced development of Sanctuair Deer Valley, a Class A multifamily development on 18 acres at the northwest corner of 19th Avenue and West Grandview in Phoenix.

Sanctuair Deer Valley will feature two- and three-story residential buildings offering a total of 363 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes ranging from 737 square feet to 1,802 square feet. Onsite amenities will include a resort-style pool with a spa and cold plunge, a large fitness center, yoga lawn, pickleball courts, a pedestrian walking trail, golf simulator, an outdoor putting green, music room, hammock garden and meditation room. Additionally, the community will offer a citrus orchard, resident garden, game lawn, enclosed bike storage, a tot-lot for kids and two dog parks with dog wash areas.

CCBG Architects designed the project, and MT Builders is serving as general contractor. Greystar will manage the asset upon completion. The clubhouse, fitness center and first units are slated for delivery in third-quarter 2027.

