REBusinessOnline

SunCap Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility in Greenville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Located at 7755 Augusta Road near I-185 in Greenville, the 1 million-square-foot, cross-dock facility will feature 40-foot clear heights.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot spec industrial facility within Greenville Enterprise Park, a 140-acre industrial park on the south side of Greenville. SunCap purchased the land in partnership with the real estate arm of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Located at 7755 Augusta Road near I-185, the speculative facility is expandable up to 1.5 million square feet, depending on end user requirements. The property will feature 40-foot clear heights and cross-dock orientation, as well as ample onsite employee and trailer parking. Garrett Scott, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers are the leasing agents for the property. The project is SunCap’s eighth in Upstate South Carolina and the largest speculative building in Greenville County, according to Colliers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  