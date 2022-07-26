SunCap Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Facility in Greenville

Located at 7755 Augusta Road near I-185 in Greenville, the 1 million-square-foot, cross-dock facility will feature 40-foot clear heights.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Charlotte-based SunCap Property Group has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot spec industrial facility within Greenville Enterprise Park, a 140-acre industrial park on the south side of Greenville. SunCap purchased the land in partnership with the real estate arm of Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Located at 7755 Augusta Road near I-185, the speculative facility is expandable up to 1.5 million square feet, depending on end user requirements. The property will feature 40-foot clear heights and cross-dock orientation, as well as ample onsite employee and trailer parking. Garrett Scott, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers are the leasing agents for the property. The project is SunCap’s eighth in Upstate South Carolina and the largest speculative building in Greenville County, according to Colliers.