SunCap Breaks Ground on Speculative Industrial Project Near Savannah

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

SunPort 95 is a speculative industrial project situated on 123 acres in Pooler, about 10.2 miles from Savannah.

POOLER, GA. — SunCap Property Group has broken ground on SunPort 95, a speculative industrial project situated on 123 acres in Pooler, about 10.2 miles from Savannah.

SunPort 95 is located off Coleman Boulevard near the intersection of Highway 80 and Interstate 95. The project’s first building will be a 944,260-square-foot, cross-dock facility meant for warehouse and distribution users. The building will accommodate a single user or multiple tenants and will feature 40-foot clear heights.

At full buildout, the project can accommodate 1.8 million square feet. Building One is slated for completion in September 2022.

Bill Sparks of CBRE will handle leasing for the project. Ware Malcomb designed Building One, and Evans General Contractors has been selected as its general contractor.