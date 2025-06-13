Friday, June 13, 2025
Markley + Main
Markley + Main will comprise 277 apartment units ranging in size from studio to three-bedroom floorplans.
DevelopmentMultifamilySouth CarolinaSoutheast

SunCap, Peakline Break Ground on Markley + Main Apartment Community in Greenville

by Abby Cox

GREENVILLE, S.C. — SunCap Property Group, in partnership with Peakline Real Estate Funds, has broken ground on Markley + Main, a 277-unit apartment community located in Greenville’s West End. Cline Design Associates and McMillian Pazdan Smith Architecture are designing the project, and C. Herman Construction is serving as the general contractor.

The six-story complex will offer studio to three-bedroom apartments, ranging in size between 650 square feet and 1,150 square feet. Resident amenities will include a clubroom, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, coworking spaces, golf simulator and covered parking with electric vehicle charging stations. Situated adjacent to Fluor Field, home of the Greenville Drive Minor League Baseball team, the development will also offer 10,700 square feet of street-level retail space. JLL arranged equity placement on behalf of Peakline Real Estate Funds. Leasing and property management of the complex is still being determined.

Markley + Main marks SunCap’s first multifamily project in Greenville.

