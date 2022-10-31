SunCap Property, Diamond Realty Investments Sell 730,771 SF SunPoint West Industrial Park in North Las Vegas

Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., SunPoint West consists of six buildings offering a total of 730,711 square feet of industrial space.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — SunCap Property Group and Diamond Realty Investments have completed the sale of SunPoint West, a newly constructed industrial park in North Las Vegas. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 39.2 acres, the six-building asset features 730,711 square feet of Industrial space. At time of sale, the park was 100 percent leased to six tenants. SunPoint West is located at 2025, 2125, 2205, 2225, 2255 and 2305 West Cheyenne Ave.

Michael Kendall, Gian Bruno, Kenny Patricia, Dan Doherty, Paul Sweetland, Chris Lane and Jerry Doty of Colliers marketed the property for sale.