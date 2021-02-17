SunCap Property, Diamond Realty Investments to Develop SunPoint West Industrial Campus in North Las Vegas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

SunPoint West in North Las Vegas, Nev., will feature six buildings ranging from 55,473 square feet to 238,057 square feet.

NORTH LAS VEGAS — SunCap Property Group, along with Diamond Realty Investments, has closed on a 39-acre land parcel in North Las Vegas for the development of SunPoint West, a speculative industrial project.

Bounded by West Cheyenne and Brooks avenues and Coleman and Clayton streets, the six-building property will offer buildings ranging in size from 55,473 square feet to 238,057 square feet for single or multi-tenant users. Site work is slated to begin in April, with the first building shell scheduled for delivery by the end of the year.

Chris Lane, Jerry Doty, Paul Sweetland and Dan Doherty of Colliers International’s Doherty Industrial Team represented the buyers in the land acquisition.