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Building-8-Gilbert-Spectrum-Business-Park-Gilbert-AZ
Slated for completion in second quarter 2027, the final building at Gilbert Spectrum Business Park in Gilbert, Ariz., will feature 101,000 square feet speculative industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

SunCap Property, Inclenberg Investments Break Ground on Final Building at Gilbert Spectrum Business Park in Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — SunCap Property Group and Inclenberg Investments have broken ground on the final building at Gilbert Spectrum Business Park, an eight-building master-planned development a decade in the making. Slated for completion in second quarter 2027, the building will feature 101,000 square feet of speculative industrial space. Graycor is serving as general contractor for the building, with Lee & Associates Arizona handling leasing efforts for for the property. The project team includes Balmer Architectural Group and Bowman as civil engineer.

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